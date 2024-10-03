Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 465 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NOBL stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
