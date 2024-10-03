Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,517,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

