Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 96,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 374,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 106,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 476,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 112,490 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

