Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITOT. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $125.75.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

