Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $29.76 on Thursday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $749.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

