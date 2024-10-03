Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $242.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.38.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

