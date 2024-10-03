Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4,335.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 108,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares during the period.

PXF opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

