Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

