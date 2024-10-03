Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 773 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. AB Ultra Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YEAR. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $635,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.65 on Thursday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.