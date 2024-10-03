Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after buying an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

