Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 4.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.54.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $271.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

