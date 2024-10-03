LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.
LTC Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.94. 119,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday.
Insider Transactions at LTC Properties
In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
