Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,543,000 after buying an additional 162,477 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $215,998,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after acquiring an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,440,000 after acquiring an additional 108,143 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

