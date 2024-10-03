Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 47,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,757,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,550 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,083,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,994,000 after purchasing an additional 699,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,373,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 257,798 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

