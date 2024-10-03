Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LILA. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 78.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 332,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 210,483 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LILA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.33 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LILA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Latin America

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.