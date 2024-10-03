Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 34,731 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,731 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,597,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

