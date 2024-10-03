Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 740,769 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,769 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.