Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $215.81

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $215.81 and last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 22255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.16.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 216.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.82.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,231.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $24,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 139.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 970,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

