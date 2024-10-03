MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

