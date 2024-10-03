MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Trading Down 1.1%

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 38,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 311,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.33.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in MAIA Biotechnology by 50,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

