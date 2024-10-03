MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Trading Down 1.1%

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 38,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 311,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.33.
MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
