Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.03

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 208000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price target on Mammoth Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

