Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares trading hands.
Management Consulting Group Stock Down 30.1 %
The stock has a market cap of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23.
Management Consulting Group Company Profile
Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.
