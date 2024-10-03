Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$3.46. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 19,636 shares.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of C$86.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Mandalay Resources

In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total value of C$93,199.92. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

