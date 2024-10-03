MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 3.2% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 402,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,661,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partners began coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $30,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,075,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,997 shares of company stock worth $1,245,912. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

