Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.37

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.37 and traded as high as C$40.22. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$40.06, with a volume of 4,646,651 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a C$39.00 price target on Manulife Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.18.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of C$12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 4.001004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 253 shares in the company, valued at C$9,474.85. In related news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,474.85. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock worth $2,455,596. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.