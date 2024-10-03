Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $47.68 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,390 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises 4.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.25% of CenterPoint Energy worth $47,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.