Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 7,710 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up 0.1% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.33. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.