Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 1,811,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.