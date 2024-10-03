Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $198.00 to $193.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/9/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $187.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.80. 3,324,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,690,000 after buying an additional 107,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,160,000 after acquiring an additional 209,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,241,000 after acquiring an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

