Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Trading Up 4.1%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.39 and last traded at $172.23. 1,021,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,687,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.62.

The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 621,336 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 241,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

