Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 117,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 398,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $3,415,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,373,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

