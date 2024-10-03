Mark Patrick Mader Sells 5,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $276,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,311,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00.

SMAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 5,233,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,111. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 47.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $1,122,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 541.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 145.5% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 207,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 123,204 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

