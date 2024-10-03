Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $223.08 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

