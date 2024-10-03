Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 609 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21,366.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 509.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $162.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.02. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $201,294.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $201,294.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,323,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

