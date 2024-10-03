Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USPH opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

