Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 27,203 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $2,480,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 636,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,168,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,901,000 after purchasing an additional 368,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth approximately $10,817,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $43.01 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.