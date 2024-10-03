Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,428 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 918,032 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 868.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 664,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 595,661 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,172,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4,253.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after buying an additional 587,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.