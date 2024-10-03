Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in LTC Properties by 180.4% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,258 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 3,401.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 673,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 654,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,229. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

