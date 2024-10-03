Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,247 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,738,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after buying an additional 233,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,305.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 224,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,732,000 after buying an additional 208,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $241.97 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.