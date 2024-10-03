Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.60 Million Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 556,691 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Everi were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 648,696 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 683,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 632,544 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Everi stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

