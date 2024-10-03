Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.24% of James River Group worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 143.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 302,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 232.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 119,901 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the second quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the first quarter valued at $930,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $236.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.17.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). James River Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

