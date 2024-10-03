Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.85 Million Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,284 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VTEX were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VTEX by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

VTEX opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. VTEX has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. VTEX had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

