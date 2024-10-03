Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,813 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.59% of Auna worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter worth $1,410,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter worth $6,899,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Auna by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,285,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 239,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AUNA opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Auna SA has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49.

Auna ( NYSE:AUNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Auna SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Auna from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

