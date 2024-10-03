Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -277.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRCL

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.