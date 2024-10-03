Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $146.29 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 154.18% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

