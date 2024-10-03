Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,558 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after buying an additional 614,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $4,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 171.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 603,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 381,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

