Marshall Wace LLP Takes $4.09 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 113,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.