Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,144,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.82% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $44,610.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,831.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,175 shares of company stock valued at $702,832. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MREO. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 2.9 %

MREO opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.