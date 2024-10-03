Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 448,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Veren during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Veren in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Veren in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veren Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRN stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Veren Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Veren Increases Dividend

Veren ( NYSE:VRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.00 million. Veren had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veren Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -412.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

