Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Verint Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,145,000 after buying an additional 73,592 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,172,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $163,630.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

